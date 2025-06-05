Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : R|Elan®, Reliance Industries Limited's sustainable brand, unveiled the seventh edition of its iconic Earth Tee on World Environment Day 2025.

Designed by acclaimed fashion designer Namrata Joshipura, Earth Tee 7.0 is not just

an apparel, but it also aims to serve as a statement of purpose, powered by cutting-edge sustainability and environmental action, as per the press note by R|Elan®.

This year's Earth Tee is crafted from R|Elan® GreenGold™ fabric, created entirely by

recycling PET bottles collected at Lakme Fashion Week 2025, held at Mumbai's Jio World

Convention Centre.

By giving waste a new life, R|Elan® continued to lead the charge in circular fashion and environmental responsibility by unveiling Earth Tee 7.0.

In a groundbreaking move, the Earth Tee will be available for public purchase for the first

time, responding to growing demand from environmentally conscious individuals, as per the press note by Reliance Industries.

The Earth Tee can be procured exclusively from SankalpTaru Foundation, a leading environmental NGO.

SankalpTaru will plant three trees for every Earth Tee procured, making this a garment and a catalyst for reforestation and climate action.

The entire proceeds from the Earth Tee will be utilised by SankalpTaru Foundation to support tree plantation initiatives.

Further enhancing its green impact, the packaging of Earth Tee 7.0 is designed for reuse

as a plant container. At the same time, the tags and wrappers are embedded with seeds that can be

sown directly into the soil, ensuring that every part of this product contributes to a greener India.

