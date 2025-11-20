Reliance Jewels brings back its signature 'Vivaham' collection for wedding season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Reliance Jewels, one of India's jewellery brands, marks the onset of the wedding season with the return of its much-awaited 'Vivaham' collection to celebrate India's rich bridal heritage through timeless design and craftsmanship.

The 2025 edition reimagines bridal jewellery as a bridge between heritage and contemporary elegance, reflecting how today's brides celebrate their roots while embracing their own distinctive style.

Spanning cultures and craftsmanship across the country, 'Vivaham' showcases a stunning range of gold and diamond creations inspired by diverse regional identities.

The stunning creations range from the regal grandeur of Delhi and Punjab, the antique charm of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the ornate artistry of Odisha, to the temple-inspired opulence of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, and the intricate motifs from Bengal and Assam.

According to the press note, each piece tells a story of heritage, reinterpreted for the modern bride. The collection features chokers, long necklaces, waist belts, maang tikkas, earrings, bangles, and rings, designed to complete every bridal look with timeless elegance.

To make this wedding season even more special, Reliance Jewels is combining exquisite design with valuable benefits.

It's 100% Old Gold Exchange initiative allows customers to seamlessly upgrade their old jewellery into new Vivaham creations with complete value assurance.

Alongside this, the brand is offering up to 50% off on gold making charges and up to 30% off on diamond value and making charges.

Speaking about the collection, a Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, "Weddings reflect emotion, culture, and personal style. With Vivaham, we celebrate the individuality of every Indian bride whether she finds beauty in classic artistry or modern refinement. Each piece is crafted to make her feel truly radiant on her special day," as quoted in a press note.

Reliance Jewels, a part of Reliance Retail Limited, is one of India's most trusted jewellery brands, with a strong presence across the country through 145+ showrooms and online channels.

