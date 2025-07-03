Reliance Retail acquires minority stake in UK-based FACEGYM, to bring brand to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a minority stake in UK-based skincare and facial fitness brand FACEGYM.

The company made the announcement on Thursday and said it plans to bring the brand to India soon through its beauty platform, Tira.

This marks a pivotal step in RRVL's continued expansion in the high-growth beauty and wellness space.

Founded by renowned beauty and wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM has pioneered a transformative approach to skincare by combining non-invasive facial workouts with advanced skincare formulations.

FACEGYM is widely recognised for creating a new category at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness.

Through the partnership, Reliance Retail's Tira will spearhead FACEGYM's India foray, leading its local operations and market development, bringing the brand's innovative concept to the Indian consumer. Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM's presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities.

This expansion will leverage Reliance's robust retail ecosystem, market expertise, and deep consumer insights to introduce and scale FACEGYM's unique offering in a rapidly growing beauty space.

The partnership reinforces Reliance Retail's broader strategy to scale its presence in the beauty and personal care vertical, anchored by Tira, India's fastest growing omnichannel beauty destination, and a growing portfolio of first brands like Akind, Dream, Immerse Play and Nails Our Way.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, as per a press release, said, "At Reliance Retail, our commitment is to introduce world-class brands and innovative concepts and experiences to the Indian consumer. FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness, creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India who is experience-oriented, and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts. We welcome FACEGYM to our portfolio and to India, and are excited to unlock its immense growth potential in this dynamic market."

Angelo Castello, CEO of FACEGYM, added, "This is an incredibly exciting moment for the brand. With our current strategic partnerships, we are in a powerful position to turn FACEGYM into one of the only beauty services that exists with this size of global footprint - launching in new markets, and sculpting more people than ever before with our unique approach to facial fitness and skin health. This partnership with a leading conglomerate like Reliance will serve as a catalyst for our global expansion by establishing our presence in the dynamic Indian market."

The collaboration with FACEGYM further strengthens Reliance Retail's leadership in shaping the future of beauty retail and services in India. It also supports FACEGYM's global vision to scale its footprint in high-growth markets, with India identified as a key strategic destination in its international expansion journey.

