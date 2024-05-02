Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty unveils new private label brand 'Nails Our Way'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty announces the launch of its latest private label brand, 'Nails Our Way', signifying a major expansion in its beauty offerings.

This new line features a broad array of premium nail colour and care products, designed to enable consumers to express their unique style and embrace personal creativity

Product line overview

'Nails Our Way' takes a new approach to nail care, including the Gel Well, Swift Dry, Breathe Away, and Treat Coat nail enamel collections. These sets provide a wide range of hues, offering a great fit for every mood or occasion. Along with colourful enamels, the range includes vital nail care products like No Bump Base, Cuti Care, and Toughen Up, which nourish, strengthen, and protect nails.

"The range also introduces gentle yet effective nail enamel removers like the innovative 2 Toned Vanisher and the acetone-free Squeaky Clean. For those looking for a complete manicure solution, convenient kits such as French 'Em Up and Nailed It are also available, providing all the tools needed for a professional-quality finish at home," according to the press release from Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty.

Step into the world of Nails Our Way and let your true self shine with every colour and finish you choose, as per the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor