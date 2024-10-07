Reliance Retail's Tira launches global luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader in India

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Tira, the beauty platform from Reliance Retail, on Monday announced the launch of world-famous luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India.

Available exclusively on Tira, Augustinus Bader is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products backed by over 30 years of groundbreaking research and the highest calibre of applied science in the industry, the company said in a statement.

Founded by world-renowned stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts.

With its proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, Augustinus Bader's game-changing formulas power the products that are designed to support the human body's innate capacity to renew and rejuvenate, delivering visibly unprecedented results.

With the inclusion of Augustinus Bader in its bouquet of premium offerings, Tira reaffirms its commitment to catering to the evolving Indian beauty market of beauty enthusiasts eager for cutting-edge skincare solutions.

Speaking on the exclusive India launch of Augustinus Bader, Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, said, "At Tira, we aim to bring the best of global and homegrown brands to the Indian consumer. The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavour to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India's growing community of beauty connoisseurs."

While expressing his excitement on the launch, Charles Rosier, Co-Founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, said, "We are incredibly happy to introduce Augustinus Bader, our scientifically backed skincare line that redefines luxury and efficacy to India. Tira, with its understanding of the Indian beauty market, was a perfect choice for our foray into India. I believe this exclusive partnership with Tira marks a significant milestone for us, as we expand our footprint into one of the world's most dynamic beauty markets."

Augustinus Bader's hero products, The Cream and The Rich Cream are lauded for their unparalleled rejuvenating properties. Both formulas provide deep hydration and nourishment while promoting long-term skin health and are known for their lightweight textures and impressive ability to enhance skin tone, texture, and overall radiance.

The Augustinus Bader collection is available exclusively on Tira - online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore thus providing Indian customers the coveted range of skincare products that have elevated the beauty routines of icons such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Priyanka Chopra among others. Customers can expect a luxurious shopping experience, complemented by expert guidance on product selection tailored to individual skincare needs.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail Limited, India's largest and most prominent retailer, Tira is the new omnichannel beauty retail platform powered by technology and customized experiences. Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and homegrown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty.

The platform's website and app are easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that allows customers to browse products by category, brand, or concern. Customers can also access beauty content, tips, and tutorials, making it a one-stop shop for all their beauty needs. Best in class personalisation tools ensure users see products, offers and content that are more relevant to their interests and purchase patterns.

The offline stores offer a range of curated services and the latest beauty tech tools, including makeup and skincare consultations, virtual try-ons, personalized beauty routines, and tutorials for Tira's signature looks. Highly trained beauty advisors ensure that customers get the most out of their shopping experience and find the products that work best for them, the company added in its release.

