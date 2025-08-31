Relishing Family Holiday! Yami Gautam Seek Blessings at Patthar Sahib Gurudwara at Leh With Aditya Dhar and Parents!

ami Gautam, admired for her natural beauty and grace, has always won hearts with her stellar performances on screen. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing a serene glimpse of her peaceful escape amidst the stunning landscapes of Leh. While the actress is enjoying her family holiday with her parents, she also visited Patthar Sahib Gurudwara, where she was seen seeking blessings and clicking pictures with the Jawans.

Yami took to her social media and shared some glimpses of her family at Patthar Sahib Gurudwara in Leh. She also wrote the caption –

"Darshan at Patthar Sahib Gurudwara at Leh, devoted to Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji 🙏🏻

#BeautifulLeh

#BeautifulBharat"

Yami has carved a unique niche in the industry and undergone a remarkable transformation in her career, stepping in what can aptly be described as Yami 2.0. In this new era, she has proven her mettle with a string of successful films where she takes center stage and drives the narrative.

On the work front, Yami Gautam, who is known for her roles in films like Uri, A Thursday, and Dasvi is rumored to be starring in Shah Bano biopic playing the titular role. Her latest travel diary not only showcases her love for India’s hills but also reminds her fans of the simple joys of life, a warm cup of chai and the embrace of nature.