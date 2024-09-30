"Remarkable journey inspires generations": Manik Saha congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Taking to X on Monday, Manik Saha praising actor Mithun wrote, "Proud to hear that Legendary actor Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji is going to be awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema! His remarkable journey inspires generations. Congratulations Mithun Da."

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1840652160721178919?

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a congratulatory message for Chakrabory and said that he "set standards of excellence in acting."

"Congratulations to Mithun Chakraborty Ji on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cinema," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the chorus of accolades, expressing his delight over the recognition, saying "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema," PM Modi said in a post on X, noting Chakraborty's status as a cultural icon.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award for Chakraborty as an honour to his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Chakraborty will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

In a post on X, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted Chakraborty's remarkable cinematic journey as an inspiration to future generations.

The three-time National Award winning actor, who has inspired generations with his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, dedicated the award to those who have supported him along the way.

Speaking to ANI, the actor-turned politician said, "I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor."

"I'm literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it. This also proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can do it too," he added.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest government honour accorded for contributions in the field of cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty, who recently received the Padma Bhushan, is celebrated for his versatile performances since his debut in 1976's 'Mrigayaa' that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, adding to his accolades.

His iconic roles and electrifying dance numbers, such as "I Am a Disco Dancer," have made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor