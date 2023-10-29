Remembering Matthew Perry, everyone's "sarcastic" best friend

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : The famous group of six 'Friends' from the era of the 90s has lost one of its precious members following Matthew Perry's sudden demise. He became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the famous American show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Chandler Bing's voice that delivered sarcastic one-liners and iconic dialogues in the show leaving the viewers in laughter over the years won't be heard anymore.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play.

Here are some of Chandler's most well-known dialogues that will always hold a special place in the hearts of 'Friends' fans in remembrance of Matthew Perry.

"I am Chandler. I make jokes when I am uncomfortable"

Do you recall when Chandler proposed to Monica over a romantic dinner date? However, things took a humorous turn when Chandler shifted around in discomfort due to the unexpected arrival of Monica's ex, Richard. Chandler responded to the incident by blurting out a ridiculous joke, which he punctuated with a playful admission of his go-to reactionhumour, of course!

"Was that place the Sun?"

Everyone recalls the famous incident in which Ross visited a salon, which resulted in a tan. Being inexperienced with tanning, Ross's face turned out to be excessively bronzed. Chandler saw the drastic difference as soon as he got back to Monica's apartment. Furious, Ross said to himself, "I went to that tanning place your wife suggested." Never one to pass up a chance to make a joke, Chandler quips, "Was that place the Sun?"

"I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you with a sarcastic comment?"

The obvious chemistry between Rachel and Joey has been seen by all. On a laid-back get-together, Joey unintentionally fell deeply in love with Rachel. Rachel ran to Monica's place in a panic and looked to Chandler for support. Chandler made an effort to reassure her by telling her not to worry too much and that everything would turn out in the end. However, Rachel insisted on receiving more detailed guidance. "I'm not great at the advice," Chandler remarked in his trademark snarky manner.

"I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love"

Chandler accepted his friends' challenge to face his worst anxieties head-on. Finding the bravery, he invited Janice and said he would like to meet her parents. But this suggestion made Janice feel a little overwhelmed, and Chandler said this famous and incredibly relatable remark in a last-ditch effort to stop her from leaving.

"I am sorry! We don't have your sheep"

It is one of the popular dialogues. When he saw Rachel decked up in that large, pink puffy bridesmaid dress. Chandler was unable to contain himself and apologized and said, "I am sorry! We don't have your sheep."

Along with 'Friends', Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

'Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

Matthew Perry's Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show's biggest laughs.

The news of Matthew Perry's demise has left fans in utter shock.

