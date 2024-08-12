Remembering Sridevi: Timeless songs that still make you fall in love with her

New Delhi [India], August 12 : A day before her birth anniversary, we celebrate the iconic Sridevi, a luminary who enchanted audiences with her unparalleled talent and charisma.

As one of India's most celebrated actresses, her impact was immortalized through countless memorable performances and songs.

Here's a tribute to the timeless tracks that not only showcase her magnetic presence but also set new standards in the world of Indian cinema.

Get ready to fall in love with Sridevi all over again!

1.'Hawa Hawai' - 'Mr India'

This playful track from 'Mr India' is an iconic example of Sridevi's versatility. Her exuberant performance in the song, where she effortlessly blends elegance with a touch of whimsy, solidified her reputation as a dynamic actress. The song, with its catchy beats and Sridevi's infectious energy, remains a celebration of her ability to charm and entertain. (Image/@tseriesoldisgold)

2. 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' - 'Mr India'

Another gem from 'Mr India', this romantic duet featuring Anil Kapoor, is a testament to Sridevi's unparalleled on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. The song's melody, combined with Sridevi's graceful moves and heartfelt expressions, continues to captivate audiences, reminding us of her ability to convey deep emotion through song and dance. (Image/@tseriesoldisgold)

3. 'Mere Haatho Mein' - 'Chandni'

'Mere Haath Mein' is one of the quintessential romantic songs of the late 80s, featuring Sridevi in a stunning, dreamlike sequence. The song, which showcases her graceful dancing and enchanting presence, remains a classic example of how Sridevi set the standard for romantic musical numbers in Bollywood. (Image/@yrf)

4. 'Chandni O Meri Chandni' - 'Chandni'

This melodious track from 'Chandni' perfectly captures the essence of Sridevi's charm and the film's nostalgic romance. The song's lush arrangement and Sridevi's emotive performance make it an enduring favourite, celebrating her ability to convey deep emotion and passion through music. (Image/@yrf)

5. 'Naino Mein Sapna' - 'Himmatwala'

Sridevi dazzles with her lively and spirited dance moves in 'Naino Mein Sapna.' The song is an exuberant celebration of her larger-than-life personality and her knack for bringing an electrifying energy to the screen. (Image/@UltraBollywood)

Sridevi's legacy is firmly entrenched in the heart of Indian cinema, and these songs are just a glimpse into the extraordinary talent that she was.

Sridevi was a celebrated Indian actress whose career spanned over five decades. Known for her versatility, she captivated audiences with performances in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Her remarkable roles in movies like 'Chandni', 'Mr India', and 'English Vinglish' showcased her exceptional talent and range.

Often hailed as the "Queen of Indian Cinema," Sridevi's contributions to the film industry left an indelible mark.

Her untimely death in 2018 was a significant loss to the world of entertainment, but her legacy endures through her timeless performances and the profound impact she made on cinema.

She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

