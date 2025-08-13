Remo D'Souza kisses contestant Aadhyashree's feet on 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'

Mumbai, Aug 13 Renowned choreographer and director Remo D’Souza showcased a gesture of admiration for contestant Aadhyashree during a recent episode of the dance reality show, "Super Dancer Chapter 5".

Remo presented the contestants, Aadhyashree and Barkat, with a unique challenge called ‘Flip the Side’, according to which they had to seamlessly switch directions mid-performance based solely on Remo’s cues.

Despite the complexity of the task, Aadhyashree and Barkat delivered a flawless performance, leaving Remo moved.

Overwhelmed by Aadhyashree’s dedication and creative brilliance, Remo went up to the stage and not only kissed Aadhyashree’s feet as a mark of respect but also gifted her a pair of anklets.

Praising Aadhyashree for a phenomenal performance, Remo said: “For seven- to eight-year-old kids to perform like this is truly amazing. Towards the end of the performance, I started calling out right, left, center, and opposite, and you still caught the cues. The presence of mind you displayed while dancing is outstanding.”

"Super Dancer Chapter 5" airs Saturday – Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

Additionally, Remo is also seen as a judge in another reality show, "Hip Hop Season 2," alongside actress Malaika Arora.

Revealing what's new in the current season of the show, the choreographer explained: “There are a lot of new things this time. I always say that with every new show, novelty brings in fresh talent. All the artists bringing their unique talents to the show contribute to that novelty."

"There’s a lot of new talent, new dance forms, and even a new judge, Malaika Ma’am. As for the judging criteria, we assess their dancing talent, how they present themselves on stage, how they manage to stay in the competition, and how they improve every week. Based on all of that, we decide if they move forward or leave the show," he added.

