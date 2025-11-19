Renee Sen wishes her mother Sushmita Sen on her 50th birthday

Mumbai Nov 19 Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen clocked the big 50 on the 19th of November. Her elder daughter, Renee Sen, took to her social media account to wish her mother on her special day.

Sharing a picture featuring her mother, Sushmita, younger sister Alisah and herself, Renee wrote, 'Happppyy Birhtdaayyy Maa!' The photo was also captioned as “Bestie turns 50”, with an emotional face and a red heart emoticon.

In another picture shared by Renee; she can be standing right next to Sushmita and Alisah in front of the Goddess Durga idol at the recent Durga Pooja occasion. For the caption, she wrote, “I love you, birthday girl.” Recently, Sushmita had shared a video on her social media account wherein she gave a glimpse of her unwinding a day prior to her birthday.

Sharing a video of a beautiful sunset by the beach, Sushmita wrote, “I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga #sunset #birthdaygirltobe” Sushmita is extremely close to her daughters, and she has always maintained that she is more like a friend to them in many of her interviews.

In September, on account of Renee’s birthday, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had taken to her social media account to share a set of beautiful pictures of her brave little girl and give fans a glimpse of Renee's childhood too. “Happpyyyyyy Birthday, my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!!” she wrote.

“May you receive in abundance the love & affection you so generously shower... May all your dreams manifest for the greater good!! This is YOUR year...bring it on, Shona @reneesen47. I am forever proud of you!!! Prepare...Perform...Prevail #partytime Here's to you, my beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU, SHONA!!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa,” wrote Sushmita, blessing her first baby.

