Renee Zellweger reveals she lived out of a suitcase until she was 41

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger revealed that she lived out of a suitcase at the height of her career and didn't unpack until she was 41.

The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star said that she was incredibly busy for most of her 20s and 30s and didn't really find the time to settle in once place until she took a hiatus from Hollywood back in 2010.

Asked to give her younger self some advice, the actress told the Guardian newspaper: "Girl, slow down. Moving from place to place, constantly living out of your suitcase – I never unpacked until I was probably 41."

Zellweger went on to say that she has no regrets about taking a six-year break from her movie career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "There was a lot to treasure ... I scrutinised myself. And because I wasn’t taking care of myself in my 30s, I didn’t make great choices all the time … It’s really easy to forget yourself in the mix."

It comes as Zellweger prepares to launch her fourth Bridget Jones movie christened “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”, which is slated to release in cinemas in February.

The actress said she can empathise with the character over the pressure on women to get married and have children.

The actress, who was married to musician Kenny Chesney for five months in 2005 and has no kids, added: "To choose not to have children isn’t that exceptional, is it? I think it’s quite common (these days).”

Talking about the character, created by writer Helen Fielding in a newspaper column in the 1990s: "Isn’t that a cool thing that Helen created this character that people want to talk about for 30 years? I think people see themselves in her imperfections, vulnerability and fear. Her authenticity and transparent humanity make it easy for folks to feel that ‘I know her’."

