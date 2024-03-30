Renjith to helm Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 360th film set to roll in April

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 Shooting for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 360th film is all set to begin in April.

Speaking to IANS, the film's producer, Renjith, said the film's title is yet to be finalised. "It will see Mohanlal playing the role of a taxi driver. The character harks back to the roles Mohanlal played in his mid career. It's the Lal, we all know and love," Renjith said.

The untitled film, the 14th that Renjith is producing, will be directed by Tarun Murthy. "We will shoot the film in and around the central districts of Kerala and it will be ready for release in October. The cast is being finalised and as this was announced very soon, it has its problems too, but we will overcome them," Renjith added.

The story of the film is being written by K.S.Sunil and the camera handled by Shaji.

