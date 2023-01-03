Renowned drummer and vocalist Fred White passes away at 67

Legendary drummer for the Grammy-winning R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire Fred White has passed away aged 67 on Monday.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, no cause of death was given. Since White is the brother of Verdine White and the half-brother of Maurice White, he is a vital member of the ensemble's familial lineage. In 2000, he and other founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame despite having long since left the band.

White played the drums on albums by musicians including Little Feat, Donny Hathaway, the Emotions, and Deniece Williams during the 1970s in addition to performing on legendary EWF albums beginning with "That's the Way of the World" in 1975 and continuing through "Electric Universe" in 1983.

The death was announced by Verdine White on Instagram. "Dearest Family Friends and Fans..... Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White," wrote Verdine. "He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!"

Continued Verdine White in his post, "And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!"

Some other musical giants weighed in with responses to Verdine's post. "Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family," wrote Lenny Kravitz. "I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power." Wrote Nile Rodgers, "Deepest condolences, love and respect." "Love," responded Questlove, simply.

Three members of the original Earth Wind & Fire lineup are still performing with the band today: Ralph Johnson on drums and percussion, Philip Bailey on vocals, and Verdine White on bass. The band's frontman, Maurice White, passed away in 2016. Andrew Woolfolk, a saxophonist from that crucial era, passed away in April 2022.

Throughout their ten-year stay in the band together, Johnson and Fred White shared the drumming responsibilities. Drum magazine stated that the band's powerful sound was largely due to having two drummers onstage.

Given Fred White's age in comparison to the band's history, it may not come as a shock that the drummer started playing professionally when he was a teenager. He first met Hathaway when he was 15 and toured with him. Before he ever joined his siblings in EWF, White's stint led to his appearance on "Donny Hathaway Live," which is regarded as one of the crucial live recordings of the soul era.

As per a report by Variety, given the ongoing success of so many of the band's songs, it is difficult to imagine that only one of their singles, "Shinin' Star," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, eight of their singles, including "September" and the Beatles' cover of "Got to Get You Into My Life," both in 1978, peaked at the top of the R&B chart. They also had the No. 6 and No. 10 singles on the Hot 100 in 1979 with "Boogie Wonderland" and "After the Love is Gone," respectively (No. 2). By far their biggest-selling single, "September," which only peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100, has been certified six times platinum.

