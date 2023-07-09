Renowned Malayalam producer Achani Ravi passes away at 90

Noted Malayalam producer and businessman Achani Ravi aka K Ravindranath Nair passed away on Saturday, July 8. He breathed his last at the age of 90 in Kollam, Kerala. Achani Ravi started his career as a producer in the Malayalam film industry in 1967.

He made several successful movies under his banner, General Pictures. Kanchana Sita, Thampu, Kummatty, Esthappan, Pokkuveyil, Elippathayam, Manju, Mukhamukham, Anantaram and Vidheyan are some of the movies which were produced under his banner. During his career, Achani Ravi was honoured with over 20 national awards for his films. He was also a recipient of the JC Daniel Award and Kerala State Film Award for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry.

Achani Ravi was also the first Indian to produce and distribute art house films which were also commercially successful.Apart from being a producer, Achani Ravi was also a philanthropist. He had built a public library in Kollam and was also its honorary secretary.