Renuka Shahane's Marathi animated short ‘Loop Line’ to be screened at NYIFF 2025

Mumbai, June 5 Veteran actress Renuka Shahane’s third directorial venture ‘Loop Line,’ a Marathi animated short film, is all set to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025.

The film, which explores the abuse and dismissiveness faced by Indian housewives in traditional, patriarchal families, will be screened on June 21.

Talking about the film and NYIFF, Renuka said in a statement: “Loop Line is more than an animated short - it’s a dream brought to life. I’m thrilled that it’s been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival. This honour celebrates the passion and hard work of my incredible team.”

The actress added that she is eagerly looking forward to the screening and to witnessing the audience's reactions.

“This recognition is a celebration of our collective dedication to storytelling that resonates across continents,” she said.

‘Loop Line’ is set in Mumbai and it traces the story of a middle-aged housewife trapped in a cycle of domestic chores and a domineering husband.

Her only escape lies in vivid fantasies, which are disrupted when her husband returns with his sexist friends. After a cruel remark, she imagines serving them brain fritters made from her own mind.

The animation for the film is created by Paperboat Design Studios founded by Soumitra Ranade, Mayank Patel, and Aashish Mall.

‘Loop Line’ features actors Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar and Anand Alkunte. Varadkar and Alkunte performed as the main characters in the film's previsualization, which served as the basis for the final animation of the film.

The film’s technical crew includes Sound Designer Anmol Bhave, Music Director Mangesh Dhakde, Art Director Shailesh Ambre and Animation Director Mahendra Kawale.

Renuka made her directorial debut with the film ‘Rita’, which starred Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Shahane herself.

She later directed the Netflix original feature ‘Tribhanga,’ which featured Kajol and Mithila Palkar.

