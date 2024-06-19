Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Superstar Darshan Paid Rs 30 Lakhs To Cover Up His Name

"I don't know about changing the Special Public Prosecutor in the Renukaswamy murder case," stated by the Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar while speaking to the media in Bangalore this morning. He clarified that if the change is to be made, the government will proceed after taking the advice of the Advocate General and legal experts. It is not true that some people have pressed for a change in the Special Public Prosecutor. There is nothing wrong in changing the SPP if one needs to. Decisions are made like this when there is a reason. He clarified that there is no intention to relax this case and said that the investigation of the case was done without any pressure. Kannada superstar Darshan has admitted to his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case as per the remand copy submitted to the 24th ACMM court, adding that he has confessed to giving money to other accused.

Actor Darshan, the second accused in Renukaswamy's brutal murder case, gave a voluntary statement in front of the police that he had given Rs 30 lakhs to accused Pradosh to cover up his name in the murder case. Police sources said that Darshan had voluntarily given Rs 30 lakh to cover up the case, dispose of the body, and ensure his name was not linked to the crime. However, Darshan denied any involvement in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy. He did not admit that he was involved in the attack at the shed in Pattangerey. CCTV cameras around the shed showed Darshan arriving at the shed in his jeep on the night of June 8. It is also known from the testimony of the eyewitnesses that he had a party with the accused. But there are no CCTV witnesses in the shed.

Darshan had given 50 lakhs to escape:

The police suspect that the second accused, actor Darshan, has given Rs 50 lakh to escape from the case of kidnapping Renukaswamy from Chitradurga and bringing him to the city. In the investigation, it has been found that actor Darshan paid Rs 5 lakh each to the four persons who disposed of the body by paying Rs 30 lakh to the accused Pradosh to ensure that his name was not mentioned in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy. Police have confiscated several items from Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi's house and a flat in Hoskarehalli's apartment, including clothes he wore on the night of June 8. The items seized include blue jeans, a black round t-shirt, and shoes. Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, has handed over his shoes, which he wore on the day of the crime, to the police. The 15th and 17th accused, Karthik aka Kappe (27) and Nikhil Nayak (21) have been sent to judicial custody.