"Request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours...": Remo D' Souza responds to allegations of cheating dance troupe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : As news of Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza facing a case for allegedly cheating a dance troupe is doing the rounds on social media, the choreographer has spoken out about the situation.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Remo issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, and expressed his disappointment about the allegations being "published". He also requested people not to "spread rumours" before knowing the facts.

"It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts," read his statement.

Remo also assured his fans that he and his wife will share their side of the story soon and will work closely with the authorities.

"We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo," the statement further read.

Remo D'Souza is a well-known choreographer and filmmaker in India. He has been a judge on many popular dance reality shows since 2009. Some of the shows he has judged include Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India's Best Dancer, DID Little Masters, and DID Super Moms.

Remo has also hosted several dance shows, including Dance Plus (seasons 4, 5, and 6), India's Best Dancer, Hip Hop India, and Dance Plus Pro. His work on these shows has helped him connect with many fans and dancers across the country.

Remo is also a filmmaker. His first film as a director was F.A.L.T.U in 2011, which starred Jackky Bhagnani.

