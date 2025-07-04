Resham Tipnis Slams Fake News of Son Manav's Suicide, She Says...

Veteran actress Resham Tipnis took to social media platform X to address the persistent rumors of her son Manav's death by suicide. Clearing the air, Resham took to her social media and wrote: “Please ignore this. Somebody is spreading fake news about my son Manav. He is fine and healthy by Bappa’s blessings. But whoever has done this is going behind bars. If anyone can help me find them, please comment.”

It all began after a heartbreaking incident was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. A 14-year-old boy, the son of a popular television actress, died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise building in Kandivali West.According to police reports, the boy was in Class 9 and lived with his mother on the 51st floor of the Sea Brook residential tower. He reportedly had an argument with his mother over going to tuition. The boy was upset about attending the class and walked out of the apartment. Minutes later, he jumped from an upper floor—possibly the 57th floor, though the exact floor is still being confirmed.

A resident witnessed the fall and informed the mother immediately. Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the Kandivali police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). As of now, no signs of foul play have been found, and a routine inquiry is ongoing. The boy was the only child of an actress, who is believed to be divorced and living separately from her husband. Police will be speaking to the boy’s mother, teachers, and others close to the family to understand if he was under any mental pressure.

Tipnis was married to actor Sanjeev Seth from 1993-2004. The couple has two children together, Rishika Seth and Manav Seth. Sanjeev Seth recently separated from his second wife Lataa Saberwal, his co-star from the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple had got married in 2009 and have a son, Aarav Seth. Resham Tipnis was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 and was among . She is known for Baazigar, Jai Ho, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu Main Main, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Antarpaat and Punyashlok Ahilyabai, among many other Marathi and Hindi TV shows and movies.

