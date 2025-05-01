Retro: Pooja Hegde Drops Unseen Glimpses of Her Role as Rukmani, Pens a Heartwarming Note

Pooja Hegde and Suriya starrer ‘Retro’ has been released in the theatres, and it is attracting rave reviews from the audience and critics. The gangster drama, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, sees Pooja play the role of a fierce and layered Rukmani, who is hopeful even in the darkest times. As audiences are appreciating her power-packed outing, she took to her social media to offer BTS glimpses of her grounded and authentic role, and also penned a heartfelt note.

Pooja wrote, “Rukmani, The purest of souls ❤️ Innocent but intelligent… protective and fierce when it comes to her loved ones and the kindest and most hopeful, even in the darkest of times. May we all strive to be you. Becoming Rukku was the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do. I leave behind a piece of my heart with her and from today she is yours as much as she is mine. RETRO time 🥰🥰”Retro has hit the big screens today, and netizens are appreciating Pooja Hegde’s acting range and impressive emotional depth. They are talking about how she maintains a powerful screen presence, and brings a soft touch of romance to the gangster trope. Her fans are calling ‘Rukamni’ as her career-best performance, and are also celebrating her chemistry with Suriya. After Pooja Hegde ignited the screens in Retro, she is busy shooting for her next Bollywood film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled to be released soon.