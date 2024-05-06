Reunion: Dharmendra poses with his 'yaar purane' Ranjeet, Avtar Gill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Veteran actor Dharmendra met his "yaar purane" Ranjeet and Avtar Gill. He shared a photo from the reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra treated fans with a glimpse of the trio's reunion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6oCArtv_oH/?hl=en

The image captured Dharmendra, Ranjeet and Avtar Gill posing hand-in-hand and flaunting their big smile.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Goli, ...........Gill .....yaar purane ..... achaanak mill jaateey hain jab ....."

As soon as the photo was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Avtar Gill wrote, "Love you bhaji & eternally grateful."

One of the users wrote, "Those old days were different, meeting friends, travelling.. those were very good days."

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Anupama', among others.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. The film which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor