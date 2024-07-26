"Reunion is different from what you have seen before": Charan Tej Uppalapati talks about reuniting Kajol and Prabhudeva in 'Maharagni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Director Charan Tej Uppalapati, who is coming with his action thriller movie 'Maharagni' starring Kajol and Prabhudeva, shared his experience with the cast.

In a conversation with ANI, Charan Tej said, "Kajol ma'am was very supportive during the shoot of the film because it was my first experience in a Bollywood movie. She was very supportive of her co-stars on the sets."

He added, "I feel that every director should work with her."

Talking about Prabhudeva, Charan Tej shared, "He guided and supported me through my direction of the film. Whenever I was in doubt, I discussed it with him and the issue was resolved."

He shared some insights about Prabhudeva's role in the film. He said, "The audience will see Prabhudeva in a different avatar. He is adding value to the film."

Charan Tej also talked about how he came up with the movie title 'Maharagni'. He said, "The definition of Maharagni is Queen of Queens and it is the name of Goddess Durga and this inspired me to write this story."

Charan Tej also expressed his excitement to bring this film to theatres. He said, "I want the audience to come to watch this film in theatres as it has action, drama and emotions."

"The reason I made this film is to dedicate this film to our parents and grandparents. The film talks about the importance of parents and grandparents," he concluded.

Charan Tej also talked about reuniting Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years. He shared, "I am lucky that I am reuniting Kajol ma'am and Prabhudeva sir but this reunion is very different from what you have seen before."

The makers of the action thriller have unveiled the first glimpse and title of the intense action and gripping drama.

Interestingly, the first schedule for 'Maharagni' was recently completed and the makers have unveiled the official teaser for the film.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

