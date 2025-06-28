Reuse, Upcycle and Recycle – It's in Our Culture. I Repeat My Clothes All the Time, Even on the Red Carpet." – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar not only advocates about environmental concern, but also ensures to practice it in her daily life. Being an active advocate of the UNDP and also an avid speaker about sustainability, Bhumi Pednekar shared her thoughts at a recently held environmental conclave. She spoke about the way she infuses sustainability in her fashion choices, and shared a crucial advice to the current generation.

Speaking about the same, Bhumi Pednekar highlighted sustainability in fashion and said, "Consumption habits needs to change. Reuse, upcycle and recycle - It's in Hindustani culture! My sister has worn my clothes. I do a lot of vintage shopping and thrifting. I repeat my clothes all the time. I have repeated clothes in my shows, on the red carpet and even at my friend's wedding. Composting that is what I do at home."

Bhumi Pednekar's inspiring habits about adapting sustainability, composting and making eco-friendly choices are encouraging enough to take a step ahead towards environment conservation. She ensures to practice these habits in her daily routine, and also urges her fans and followers to follow suit.

As she leaves an indelible mark on protecting the environment, she is all set to create an impact on the screens with her upcoming project Daldal. Poised to be an intriguing and engaging thriller, it will showcase Bhumi in a refreshing avatar. In addition to this, audiences are also expecting to see her as Sophia Shekhar in the second season of The Royals. By making brief but careful choices of projects, Bhumi is surely shaping the shifting dynamics of modern cinema.