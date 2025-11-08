Revathy poses with ‘special woman’ Sayonara Philip: Such a pleasure to work with

Mumbai, Nov 8 Acclaimed veteran actress Revathy has joined hands with renowned singer Sayonara Philip, whom she tagged as a “special women” with “bundle of talent”

Without divulging much about what they are working on, Revathy took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from a recording studio.

“Sayanora… a bundle of talent I should say… she can sing, compose, write, give voice, recent Kerala State Award endorses it… and what a special woman she is!!! Such a pleasure to work with @sayanoraphilip… coming up soon,” Revathy captioned.

Revathy had earlier shared her excitement about collaborating with close friends Parvathy Thiruvothu, Resul Pookutty and Shankar Ramakrishnan on an upcoming project, calling it an “absolute pleasure.”

She shared a string of pictures from a dubbing studio. The actress-filmmaker did not share details about what the trio is working on.

Revathy simply wrote: “There are times we get to work with friends, turning work into absolute pleasure… with @par_vathy, @resulpookutty and Shankar Ramakrishnan… coming up soon.”

Details about the upcoming project are still under wraps.

Revathy, who is one of the most successful leading actresses of South Indian cinema, will next be seen in the political action thriller Jana Nayagan.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production. Jana Nayagan is scheduled to be released on 9 January 2026 in theaters.

The actress has won several accolades, including three National Film Awards. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for her performance in Bhoothakaalam.

In Hindi cinema, she was last seen in The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. The film, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

