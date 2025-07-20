Revati Mahurkar on Working with Guru Randhawa: “He’s Effortless and Inspiring”

With the music video Qatal crossing 100 million views, debutante Revati Mahurkar is riding high on appreciation from fans and industry insiders. While her performance is being praised for its raw intensity and grace, Revati is equally grateful for the opportunity to work alongside music superstar Guru Randhawa, calling the experience "a career-defining moment."

Reflecting on her time on set, Revati shared, “Guru was not just supportive but incredibly down-to-earth. He instantly made me feel comfortable. Watching him perform with such ease and energy was inspiring which ultimately helped me bring out my strongest performance as well.”

The music video, directed by Bosco Martis and released by Warner Music, is a moody, futuristic dance number packed with visual drama and intense emotion. Revati’s portrayal of a mysterious yet bold character adds to the allure of the video. This project also marks Revati’s big leap from theatre and dance into the digital spotlight. She credits Guru Randhawa and the team for making the experience smooth and creatively enriching.