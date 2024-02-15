Review 'Dashmi' shines with unusual vigilante drama (IANS Rating: ****)

Mumbai, Feb 15 The impact of some films is so huge that it lingers on your mind for the longest time and it also shakes you up to the core.

The story of good versus evil is centuries old, but it takes a contemporary turn in 'Dashmi' and raises many important and pertinent questions that we have now habitually ignore in the most casual manner. 'Dashmi' is like a mirror to the society, showing up its ugliest face and calling for change.

The news of minors being raped in our society has become so common these days that slowly as a society we are becoming numb and indifferent to such crimes. What is the solution when the law is unable to catch hold of such criminals and the accused roam free carrying on their day-to-day work and looking for more prey in the future?

A group of people therefore form a vigilante group to teach a lesson to such influential and powerful rape accused in their own daring and innovative ways. The film is made with a lot of honesty and effort, which is visible on screen.

'Dashmi' is one of those films that will be remembered and talked about for years to come. The film will make you ask how long are we going to tolerate this rape culture in our country that emboldens some men to not think twice before targetting minor girls. How long are we going to ignore the sufferings of the victims and ther parents? And why are we as a society not able to do anything about it?

The casting of the film is laudable as every actor has brilliantly enacted their roles. The effort put in by each actor is palpable in the way they have portrayed their characters.

Vardhan Puri, Gaurav Sareen, Ankit Khera, Dalljiet Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Charul Malik, Khushi Hajare, Manoj Singh Tiger, Sanjay Pandey, Ram Naresh Diwakar, Tirth Bhanushali, Aisshwarya Anishka, Swati Semwal and Shabaaz Badi are all brilliant in their respective parts.

'Dashmi' shines in all departments. Be it writing, acting, cinematography, editing, music or story telling, the film is engaging till the very end. The director of this gut-wrenching drama, Shantanu Anant Tambe, is also the writer who has done an excellent job with his thought-provoking storyline, screenplay and dialogues. The film showcases his calibre as a writer and director who leaves no stone unturned to make it into a gripping cinematic experience.

A thought-provoking film, 'Dashmi' should not be ignored. It propagates the idea of a justice- and morality-driven society that needs to be experienced on the big screen. Don't miss this one!

Film Dashmi Duration 155 minutes

Cast Vardhan Puri, Gaurav Sareen, Ankit Khera, Daljeet Kaur and Rajesh Jais Writer-Director Shantanu Anant Tambe

Lyricist and Music Composer Shabbir Ahmed

Producers Sanjana Vinod Tambe, Bharani Rang and Sarika Vinod Tambe

IANS Rating ****

