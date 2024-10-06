Rhea Chakraborty finds hanging out with Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan to be therapeutic

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who hosts the podcast ‘Chapter 2’, finds hanging out with comedians Tanmay Bhat and Zakir Khan to be therapeutic.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared the trailer for the upcoming episode giving a peek into the conversation and the fun that's about to unfold on the podcast.

She wrote in the caption, "Round 4 with two of the most interesting people I know. Hanging out with @tanmaybhat @zakirkhan_208 is therapeutic. I said it first! Love the vulnerabilities we shared. Chapter 2 episode 4 trailer out now on YouTube. Full episode coming soon".

Rhea's podcast has become a platform for heartfelt and candid conversations. Earlier, Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar appeared on Rhea's podcast along with his wife Shibani, and spoke about how the couple likes to stay home. Farhan and Shibani discussed staying home, away from all the noise of a traditional parties or social gatherings, is comforting. Farhan had said that during the conversation how people who like staying home should not be considered "boring" just because they choose to stay away from noise.

Rhea’s podcast journey began with an insightful conversation with Sushmita Sen in the first episode, which was met with widespread appreciation for its natural and engaging dialogue. The second episode featured a compelling discussion with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, adding depth and intrigue to the series.

In the fourth episode, Rhea is set to welcome Tanmay and Zakir, who are considered two of the most formidable forces in comedy. The trailer for this episode, which Rhea shared on her social media, hints at a blend of humor and vulnerability, as the two comedians open up about their personal lives, including their love lives.

‘Chapter 2’ represents a fresh start for Rhea Chakraborty, focusing on positivity, moving on in life, and leaving her past behind. The podcast aims to provide insightful content that resonates with listeners, featuring interesting and big personalities as guests every episode who engage in candid conversations, inspiring them to embrace new beginnings and personal growth.

