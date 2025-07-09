Rhea Chakraborty reveals why she doesn't rely on external validation

Mumbai, July 9 Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to reveal that she no longer seeks external validation to feel worthy.

Emphasizing the importance of inner strength and self-love, Rhea posted a couple of her photos and videos, giving a glimpse of her favorite hobbies. The 'Chehre' actress simply captioned the post, “Favourite hobbies : Dancing Talking Directing a street shoot for @chapter2drip.”

Chakraborty also shared a video of herself accepting an award, where she mentioned in her speech that she isn’t used to receiving so much external validation, as inner validation has always been her go-to. In the clip, Rhea stated, “I would like to say thank you. I am not used to so much external validation, inner validation has been my go-to but I can’t get the charm of it.”

The 33-year-old actress also posted a video of herself dancing along with others, set to the popular Neha Kakkar and Badshah song “Garmi” as the background score.

A few days ago, the actress gave a sneak peek into one of her most memorable birthday celebrations, spent in the joyful company of her little friends. The 'Half Girlfriend 'actress shared a series of photos and videos from the celebration and wrote, “Best birthday spent with my best little friends Love and gratitude for these beautiful kids Heart is full.”

In the pictures, she was seen posing with little girls. In one of the videos, the actress expressed her happiness after receiving handwritten birthday notes from the kids. One clip captured Rhea matching steps with a girl who appeared to be teaching her a dance, while another showed a girl singing for her. On July 1, Rhea celebrated her birthday and received heartwarming wishes from her industry friends on social media.

Work-wise, Rhea Chakraborty last appeared on the big screen in the 2021 mystery thriller “Chehre,” directed by Rumy Jafry. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. She was also seen as a gang leader on the reality show “MTV Roadies.”

