Rhea Kapoor is set to welcome 2026 with a fresh energy: 'Celebrating ourselves & each other'

Mumbai, Dec 26 For filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, Christmas was all about friends, food, and creating fond memories.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rhea dropped a few sneak peeks from her Christmas celebration, which included a lavish spread and a traditional Christmas tree, along with the company of some beloved buddies such as Alia Bhatt.

The post further included snippets of the beautiful sunset Rhea was enjoying while spending the festive season with her friends.

From chatting with the girls on the couch to calling husband Karan Boolani to check in, Rhea seemed to have ended 2025 on a positive note.

Rhea also shared that for her, the year 2025 has been a mix of some beautiful and some challenging episodes. However, the 'Veere Di Wedding' maker said that she is grateful for her family, friends, and work this festive season.

Her post on the photo-sharing app read, "Friendsmas (White heart emoji) 2025 brought a lot together, some beautiful, some challenging. Life isn’t always rosy, but gratitude makes it lighter (and a little sparkly). This Christmas, I’m grateful for my family, my work, and especially my friends for keeping things twinkly no matter what. (sic)."

Rhea stated that she is all set to welcome the year 2026 with fresh energy.

"Here’s to shedding the year, welcoming 2026 with fresh energy, celebrating ourselves and each other, and soaking in the holidays with love and gratitude," added the director.

Rhea is often seen using social media to shower love and appreciation on her loved ones.

On Wednesday, as her father and actor Anil Kapoor celebrate his birthday, Rhea took to her social media and compiled a special wish for her father.

Rhea shared, “Happy Birthday to the one and only. Man as rich in love and spirit as he is in talent and work ethic. Lucky to have you as my boss and father. Love you to the moon, Dad! grateful to you and @kapoor.sunita for our family and this life.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor