Rhea Kapoor pens emotional note for Anil Kapoor on birthday, says she is lucky to have him as 'boss & father'

Mumbai, Dec 24 Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrates his birthday today on the 24th of December. On account of his special day, his daughter and fashion designer and producer Rhea Kapoor took to her social media account to wish her father.

Penning a beautiful note, Rhea wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only. Man as rich in love and spirit as he is in talent and work ethic. Lucky to have you as my boss and father. Love you to the moon, Dad! grateful to you and @kapoor.sunita for our family and this life.”

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor’s elder daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, had also taken to her social media account to share a beautiful note for her father on his special day. She wrote, ““Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day. Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor.” She has also shared an umpteen number of pictures of her father from his various walks of life.

Bollywood actress Kajol also wished her Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain co-star well and shared a smart picture of Anil on her social media account. She wrote, ““Many happy returns to the coolest @anilskapoor.”

Many friends and colleagues of Anil Kapoor from the Bollywood industry have taken to their social media accounts to wish the birthday boy.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a sweet birthday wish for him on social media. Calling Anil the “OG of everything”, she wrote, *“Happy Birthday dearest Anil ji… (red heart and rainbow emojis) You are the OG of everything, and both Saifu and I love you lots… (sic).”*

Dropping a photo of the ‘Mr India’ actor from his younger days on her social media, she added, *“May you always look 30 forever… Big hug (red heart emoji) @anilskapoor.”

