Rhea Kapoor thanks hubby Karan Boolani for 'always being my rock' as he turns a year older

Mumbai, Oct 6 Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor thanked hubby Karan Boolani for "always being my rock" as he turned a year older on Monday.

Marking the special day, the 'Veere Di Wedding' maker uploaded a few unseen moments from Karan's birthday celebration on social media, accompanied by some other fond memories of the couple over the years.

Rhea also expressed her love for her husband through a heartfelt note that read, "on your birthday my @karanboolani this time when you blow out the candles i wanna wish for 6382882 more birthdays, adventures, cuddles, more nights with more friends than chairs, more food than what we should’ve ordered, more doggies, more and more love."

Pouring some more love for him, she added, "lucky me that i found a partner with integrity and kindness who wants to just be better everyday and make everyone around him better. Thank you for always being my rock, your belief makes me feel invincible and i never wanna take that for granted. we can’t live without you we love you so much! love your wife, lemon and russell. (sic)."

Earlier today, Rhea's father, Anil Kapoor, also wished his son-in-law on his birthday with a social media post.

Lauding Karan's inspiring journey, the 'Animal' actor stated that every year, his son-in-law raises the bar with the way he lives.

Praising his dedication, growth, and the positive impact he has on those around him, Anil penned, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Every year, you raise the bar, not just in your work, but in the way you live, create, and inspire those around you. your passion and your energy is contagious. It’s been incredible watching you evolve into the person you are today. You and Rhea make such a powerful team, grounded, creative, and unstoppable. Here’s to more adventures, bigger dreams, and stories that leave a mark. Have an amazing year ahead, Son!.”

The 'Mr India' actor also posted two photographs on his Instagram. While the primary still had Anil helping Karan fix his tie, as both twinned in black, the second featured Rhea posing with Karan.

