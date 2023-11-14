Rhea, Sonam, Anand, Karan celebrate "carefree Diwali" in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Kapoor sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor celebrated their "carefree Diwali" in Goa with their husbands Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, respectively.

Rhea took to Instagram to share glimpses of their Diwali celebrations. She wrote, "A very happy, sunny, fabulous, carefree Goa Diwali from us to you! Love Rhea, Karan, Sonam and Anand."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzjgLAjI8NJ/?hl=en&img_index=4

In the first picture, Rhea can be seen posting with her husband Karan in traditional outfits. Rhea wore a multi-coloured dress while Karan wore a pink Kurta.

In another picture, all four of them posed together in ethnic outfits. Sonam wore a white dress while her husband Anand wore a black kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea recently produced 'Thank You For Coming,' which was directed by her husband.

It revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film.

Speaking of Sonam, she recently walked the ramp for the first time after having her son Vayu.

She was also recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will be released in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

