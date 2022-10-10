Rhino hit by truck in Kaziranga, Raveena Tandon condemns incident

An unfortunate incident of a speeding truck hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in Assam's Kaziranga has evoked a strong reaction from actress Raveena Tandon.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena condemned the incident, asking authorities to "fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests."

"Why can't we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! when will we learn and act," she tweeted.

On Sunday, a video went viral in which the truck can be seen trying to avoid hitting the rhino by changing the lane at the last moment but fails to do so. The rhino, after being hit by the truck, stands up on its feet in an attempt to get off the road but falls again.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the incident. In a tweet, he informed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined," tweeted Himanta.

He also mentioned that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents.

"Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," he added.

Raveena hailed the CM for taking quick action against the truck driver.

"Good, action was taken, hopefully there will be some solution that can be thought up and acted upon to prevent this from happening again. @himantabiswa," she tweeted.

Raveena has been very much vocal about animal welfare. Last month, she came out in support of an elephant called Joymala, who was reportedly beaten while chained to the floor of a government-managed temple in Tamil Nadu.

