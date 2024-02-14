Richa, Ali's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' to be screened at South West Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 : Couple Richa Chadha and Ali Faza's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been selected for South by South West Film Festival.

As per a statement, the film will be screened in the 'Festival Favourites'.

Excited about it, Richa and Ali said, "We are elated and honored to have our debut production, 'Girls Will Be Girls,' selected for the prestigious SXSW Film Festival. This journey from concept to screen has been immensely rewarding, and the film's recognition at Sundance only fueled our excitement. Collaborating with an exceptional team led by director Suchi Talati, we aimed to deliver a coming-of-age story that resonates universally. The selection in the Festival Favourites section at SXSW validates our collective efforts and affirms the film's impact. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the audience, critics, and the festivals for embracing 'Girls Will Be Girls' with such warmth".

The festival will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 8 to March 17.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

