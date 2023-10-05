Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce their wedding documentary 'RiAlity'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among the most popular Bollywood couples and last year the pictures from their wedding festivities created a stir on the internet. Now, the couple are coming up with a wedding documentary titled 'RiAlity'.

Richa shared, "Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions - joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience."

'RiAlity' provides a close-up look into the couple's lives, showing the difficulties they encountered, the dreams they pursued, and the aspirations that led to their lavish celebration. All of these were recorded within the small time frame.

"Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. It is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It's a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings," shared the 'Fukrey 3' actress.

Ali added, "RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, 'This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in you all."

"We are laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy and yet worth moving worlds for," he concluded.

Richa and Ali fell in love on the sets of 'Fukrey'. Last year, they held sangeet, mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

