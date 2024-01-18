Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to attend world premiere of debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' at Sundance Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], January 18 : Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have headed to the US for the world premiere of their debut production "Girls Will Be Girls" at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film will be screened at the festival on January 20.

Excited about it, Richa in a statement said, "Getting m through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi (Shuchi Talati) as a director and the rank newcomers as actors. Kani (Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti), the world has witnessed her brilliance again in 'Killer Soup'. I feel blessed".

Ali added, "As new founders, we're exploring new worlds through new stories, Sundanc happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon. I am thrilled that we get to share our creation with the world. Also very glad to be blessed with such an amazing jury on world competition that's gona watch Girls Will Be Girls."

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award-winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

