Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s Girls Will Be Girls Nominated for Gotham Awards in Breakthrough Director Category

The Gotham Awards, recognized as the leading honors for independent films, has announced the nominations for this year’s ceremony, highlighting the extraordinary talents shaping the future of cinema. Among the nominees is Shuchi Talati, acclaimed for her innovative vision and directorial prowess in the highly anticipated film Girls Will Be Girls.

This year, the Gotham Awards are led by notable contenders such as Anora and Zendaya’s Challengers, making Talati’s nomination a significant achievement for Indian cinema. The recognition of Girls Will Be Girls alongside such prominent works underscores the film's impact and Talati's remarkable talent.

Produced by Bollywood powerhouses Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Girls Will Be Girls has garnered international acclaim, recently winning two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival and sweeping the awards at MAMI, India’s largest film festival. These accolades have positioned the film as one of the most anticipated releases in the Indian independent film circuit.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the Gotham Awards,” said Shuchi Talati. “This nomination is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the collective efforts, creativity, and passion of everyone involved in Girls Will Be Girls. Our film seeks to illuminate the complexities of female experiences in a fresh and engaging way, and I hope it resonates deeply with audiences. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in storytelling.”

Chadha and Fazal jointly expressed their pride: “We are immensely proud of Shuchi and the entire team behind Girls Will Be Girls. This nomination is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision that went into creating this film. As producers, we have always aimed to tell authentic stories that challenge societal norms, and it’s thrilling to see our work gaining recognition on such a prestigious platform. We look forward to the film's release in India and are excited for audiences to experience what we believe is a significant addition to contemporary cinema.”