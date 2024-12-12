Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Tease Launching Their 'Baby' in the Movie Industry? – Here’s the Truth!

In a playful twist that left fans chuckled, Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a video on their social media platforms last evening, talking about launching their “baby” into the movie industry. While fans speculated about their daughter Zuneyra, the truth turned out to be something entirely different – and equally exciting!

The couple revealed that the "baby" they were referring to is none other than their first production venture, Girls Will Be Girls. This much-anticipated film is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 18. The video was a creative and heartwarming way to announce their maiden production, leaving fans charmed by their signature wit and humor.

Girls Will Be Girls promises to be a unique addition to the cinematic landscape, and this announcement has set the stage for its grand debut. It seems Richa and Ali’s journey as producers is off to a memorable start, with their “baby” ready to make its mark.