Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Debut Production Girls Will Be Girls Releases Song ‘Teri Nazar’

After receiving widespread acclaim, Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, have now unveiled a special song, Teri Nazar. The soulful track, composed by the incredibly talented Sneha Khanwalkar, and sung by Harjot Kaur is a soulful melody that beautifully complements the film’s emotional depth. Released by Universal Music, the song is picturized on the lead cast, Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti, in an interesting scene from the film. The lyrics capture the essence of young love and longing. Sneha said - " I love doing songs from the female point of view, particularly about desire. I hope that people like the song and sing along"

Producer Richa Chadha expressed her excitement about the song’s release, saying, “Sneha has created magic with Teri Nazar and she always does this with each of her songs. The song holds a special place in the film, adding to the drama. The beauty of a digital release is that we can continue to promote it and help people discover it at their own pace and comfort. I think it has the potential of becoming a timeless love song.”

