Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s “Girls Will Be Girls" Wins Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production continues its unstoppable journey through the international film circuit. The critically acclaimed film "Girls Will Be Girls," directed by Shuchi Talati and produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, has added yet another prestigious accolade to its growing list of achievements. The film has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), further cementing its status as a standout piece in global cinema. This is a hattrick for the film having recently won Grand Jury prizes at Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania and Biarritz Film Festival in France.

Following its tremendous success at the start of the year Sundance Film Festival where it won two major award, the film has since on a dream run internationally. Starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, Girls Will Be Girls continues to capture the hearts and minds of audiences and critics worldwide. The film's unique narrative and compelling performances have garnered numerous awards, showcasing the talent and vision behind its creation.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Share Their Excitement,

Expressing their elation over the recent win at IFFLA, Richa Chadha stated, "Winning the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA is an incredible honor. It's gratifying to see the hard work and dedication of our entire team being recognized on such a prestigious platform. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a story close to our hearts, and we are thrilled that it continues to resonate with audiences globally. This is a third win for the film this month which is huge. The response has been overwhelming and the love the film is getting is truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more happy with a better debut as producers”.

Ali Fazal added, "This journey has been nothing short of magical. From Sunburn to Cannes and now IFFLA, each accolade reaffirms our belief in the power of authentic storytelling. We are grateful for the support and love we've received, and we're excited to see where 'Girls Will Be Girls' will go next."

"Girls Will Be Girls" is a coming-of-age drama about 16-year-old Mira, portrayed by Preeti Panigrahi, and her tense relationship with her mother. Set in a strict boarding school in the Himalayas, the film explores Mira's journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgment of female desire. Themes of mother-daughter affection and rivalry, bodily autonomy, and generational female awakening are poignantly portrayed in this narrative. "Girls Will Be Girls" is an Indo-French co-production between India's Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Blink Digital and France's Dolce Vita Films.