Richa Chadha celebrates cherished moments with Ali Fazal

Mumbai, Oct 19 Richa Chadha recently took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday message for her husband and actor Ali Fazal, who turned a year older on October 15.

The actress, known for her roles in films like 'Fukrey' and 'Heeramandi', expressed her love for Ali in the sweetest way possible.

In her Instagram post, Richa shared a nostalgic video featuring a series of clips, including a blurred shot of Ali, followed by an old video from one of his childhood birthday parties. The video transported viewers back to the 90s, evoking memories of birthday parties filled with food, cake, and the excitement of giving and receiving return gifts.

Alongside the clip, the 'Fukrey' actress wrote, "I know how lucky I am @alifazal9, we've done this a million times eh? Thank you childhood friends Vatsal, Chintu for the love, thank you Kakkar uncle for the nostalgia drenched love. Had the most magical time making our baby you all (some of you all at least). #richachadha #alifazal #riali #And those asking, yeah, it's a day to be celebrated… and cherished… and when we love someone and are married to them, we needn't reply on the internet."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot on October 4, 2022, in an intimate ceremony after dating for several years. The couple recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child in July this year. They announced the arrival of their little baby girl by sharing an adorable picture showcasing her tiny feet.

The post was captioned, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.."

On the professional front, Richa Chadha is currently filming for her next project 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai,' while Ali Fazal is occupied with multiple projects, including 'Metro In Dino' and 'Lahore 1947.'

