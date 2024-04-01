Richa Chadha Pays Homage to an Iconic Song From ‘Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam’ in a Fun Cute Video With Her Spot Dada (Watch Video)

As the world gears up for the much-anticipated release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, actress Richa Chadha has shared a charming video on her social media that sees her recreating the iconic ‘Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ moment from the legendary film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Teaming up with her loyal spot dada of 11 years, the video captures the essence of the memorable scene of the song originally filmed on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, showcasing Chadha’s playful and affectionate tribute to the song.

This gesture not only celebrates Chadha's long-standing relationship with her spot dada but also serves as a nod to her collaboration with the iconic director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heeramandi, set to premiere on May 1st, marks the second occasion Chadha has worked under Bhansali's direction, following her acclaimed performance in Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela.

Heeramandi, Bhansali's first ever original series which is set to release on Netflix, is eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide. The series promises to explore stories of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the intricate world Bhansali is renowned for creating. Chadha’s performance is highly anticipated, following her successful stint in Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, and fans are eager to see the dynamic she brings to this new project.