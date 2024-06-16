Richa Chadha pens emotional note as 'Fukrey' turns 11

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Richa Chadha, enjoying the success of her recent series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Harbour,' wrote a heartfelt message as 'Fukrey' celebrates its 11th anniversary. She also mentioned how the film introduced her to her 'future baby-daddy"' Ali Fazal.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Richa shared a nostalgic video on Instagram from the 'Fukrey' shoot. She wrote a long note about how the film helped her break the stereotype of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and how it led her to meet Ali Fazal.

The post read, "Fukrey (2013) is a film that'll always remain close to my (heart) in an absolute sense. Not just because of what it did for me personally, i.e put me on the map commercially, broke the stereotype that 'Gangs of Wasseypur' had created to some extent, and got me to be with my future baby-daddy, (who would have thought), but also the joy this film brings to all of North India, especially saddi Dilli!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8PcMKQt-5C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Expressing her gratitude for the team of Fukrey, she penned, "Forever grateful to @honeytrehan for casting me here, and to @mriglamba for picking me, @vipulhappy for writing such an iconic part, along with Mrig, unheard of for any woman, and most importantly grateful to @excelmovies for taking a chance on rank newcomers like us, at that point! Met and made so many friends like @rupalivaidya @vishalrr @rheawaghahujaa @nidhidexter and of course my homies @pulkitsamrat @fukravarun @oyemanjot @alifazal9!"

Meanwhile talking about her workfront, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ali and Richa are all set to welcome their first child next month.

