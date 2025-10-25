Richa Chadha reveals the real reason for not wishing husband Ali Fazal on his birthday on social media

Mumbai Oct 25 Actress Richa Chadda recently took to her social media account to share a heartwarming post for her husband, Ali Fazal.

Accompanied by an adorable video featuring Fazal playing with his baby, Richa penned an adorable note. She wrote, “Timeline cleanse for all other anxiety-ridden, low-attention-span, brain-rotty, pollution-snotty people.

This was Ali Fazal's birthday. I know I didn't wish him on socials because we were busy living in the real world. Love from us to you and yours. Aur nazar humein lagti nahi, tumpe lot aayegi. Don't even try.”

The actress' note not only celebrated Ali's birthday but also reflected their grounded and private approach to life. The video showed Ali spending time outdoors with his baby, far away from the daily razzmatazz and media glare.

Talking about Richa and Ali, the couple first met in 2012 on the sets of Fukrey and further developed a close friendship that blossomed into love. After years of dating, the duo tied the knot in an intimate yet grand celebration in October 2022. In 2024, the couple announced the birth of their first child, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

For Ali Fazal's birthday, Richa Chadha, along with her daughter, had travelled to Varanasi, where her husband Ali was shooting for his upcoming project “Mirzapur: The Movie”. Talking to IANS back then, Richa had said, “Ali has been shooting non-stop, and I felt it was the perfect moment to be together as a family.”

Richa travelled to be with her husband on his birthday. A source close to the couple had told IANS that Richa wanted to make Ali’s birthday memorable. “She wanted them to have some peaceful family time together. With Ali’s packed schedule and Richa’s own commitments, this trip was her way of reconnecting and spending a few quiet days as a family. They took walks along the ghats, enjoyed local food, and even visited a few of their favourite old spots from the early Mirzapur days,” revealed the source to IANS.

Talking about the series “Mirzapur”, the cast, along with Ali Fazal, also includes names such as Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Duggal.

