Richa Chadha shares beautiful images from maternity shoot with beau Ali Fazal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actor Richa Chadha on Tuesday dropped some captivating images from her maternity shoot with her husband Ali Fazal.

In the photos, Richa and Ali are seen embracing the baby bump.

Richa also wrote a special note.

It read, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

In February, the couple took to Instagram and announced the news of their pregnancy.

They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is currently receiving appreciation for her performance as Lajjo in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi'. The series features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

Ali, on the other hand, was featured in 'Mirzapur' season 3.

