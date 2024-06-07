Richa Chadha Stands by Co-star Sharmin Segal Amid 'Heeramandi' Trolling

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his web series debut with 'Heeramandi'. The show was a visual delight for fans. While audience praised Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Prathibha Ranta, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik, Richa Chadha did a fabulous job. However, Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal failed to impress the audience in her role as Alamzeb, which is a kind of lead role. Many viewers felt that her performance was lackluster throughout the series. She is getting massively trolled on social media for her performance. Sharmin's co-star Richa Chadha came to support.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Richa expressed her concern about the negative comments directed towards her co-star. She stated, “For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about my co-star that have been appearing in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate?”

Further, she emphasized, "It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo (It is okay to dislike because that is up to you but please refrain from adding so much trolling)? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?”

Richa concluded her message by urging people to be considerate and not reduce her co-star to clickbait. "I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being clickbait. I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. (red heart, folded hands emoticons) It can affect someone's mental health. A big election just happened, there's a heatwave on, there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?” she spoke.

Following criticism of her performance, she disabled the comments section on her Instagram handle. Some social media users also criticized Sharmin's behavior with co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh during interviews, while others speculated whether she landed the role due to her relationship with Sanjay.