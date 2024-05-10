Richa Chadha talks about ‘scoring highest’ with retakes on Kapil Sharma’s show

Mumbai, May 10 Actress Richa Chadha shared that she had the highest number of retakes for a dance sequence in the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Richa, along with the cast of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, will share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the show.

Sharing more about their best and worst days on the sets, Manish shared: "We never felt that we were exhausted. I mean, we were all tired, but there was always a sense of fulfillment. There is a sense of ‘we have done good work’. I don't think I have returned home without feeling good about the work."

Richa chimed in, saying, "Mera jo best day tha, wo mera worst day bhi tha (My best day was also my worst day!) My worst day became the best day of the shoot."

"My score is the highest when it comes to retakes -- during the dance sequence. 99! Main century maarte maarte ruki hun (I stopped just before hitting a century). It's not easy when you are dancing around 200- 300 extras who are watching you and you are failing," she added.

“But when you overcome that, then it's really a ‘Wow, I didn't know I could do this’ moment. And that's a great feeling!”

'“The Great Indian Kapil Show' is available on Netflix.

