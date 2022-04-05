Richa Chadha weighs in on weight loss!

Mumbai, April 5 Bollywood actress Richa Chadha stunned everyone with her recent weight loss pictures that she shared on her social media.

Following the buzz, she spoke about her journey of weight loss and how more than anything weight loss was a means to achieve healthy living for her.

Taking to her Instagram, Richa had posted three images from her photoshoot as she wrotein the caption, "I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later."

Thanking her team behind the photoshoot, she added in the caption, "Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta PS - healthy weight loss means you don't lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact."

Talking about the reason behind the weight loss, Richa said, "For me weight loss was never something about wanting to shed kilos. It was about a healthier choice for me, myself and my body. I think I chose a path of wellness combined with the right approach to fitness and that is what I wanted to focus on and that is what has given me the results."

"I think above all one has to keep in mind to keep sane, make wise choices and respect your body. You have to know and evaluate what works best for you, fitness isn't an approach of one size fits all, and one shouldn't follow someone else's fitness blindly and should alter what works for them. Every body is different. The diet that works for you, may not work for someone else. It helped me not to work out till I sorted out my immunity, stress and gut health", she added.

Richa is currently shooting for 'Fukrey 3' and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi', followed by season 2 of 'The Great Indian Murder'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor