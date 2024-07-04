Richa says she’s Ali Fazal fan club's first member; calls him exceptional in ‘Mirzapur’

Mumbai, July 4 Actress Richa Chadha has confessed that she is the first member of the fan club of her “exceptional” husband Ali Fazal.

Richa took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video posted by a fan club. In the video, it has glimpses of the couple.

Richa turned cheerleader for her husband and wrote: “If It’s not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in #Mirzapur.”

Parents-to-be Richa and Ali first met on the sets of “Fukrey” in 2013. After a whirlwind of a romance, they decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic but chose to celebrate their union with their family and friends in 2022.

In February, the two stars announced that they are expecting their firstborn baby. They made the announcement on Instagram, which read: “1+1=3” and captioned it: “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy this month, spoke to IANS about her pregnancy cravings in the month of May.

She shared that her first trimester was all about healthy food.

“In the first trimester I had a lot of cravings for healthy food items such as raw tomatoes, salty foods and olives,” she said.

“After that, it changed to cooler things such as coconut water, ‘nimbu paani’, and sometimes a lot of Kombucha,” she added.

It then shifted to “home-cooked meals” and sweeter things.

Richa was last seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden digital series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. Ali is currently busy shooting for “Thug Life” alongside Kamal Haasan directed by Mani Ratnam.

