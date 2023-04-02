Richard Madden arrives in Mumbai for Citadel promotions with Priyanka Chopra

Hollywood star Richard Madden was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Richard is in town to promote his upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. He was surrounded by security and headed straight to his car without posing for the paparazzi. Priyanka also arrived in India on Friday with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Citadel, an ambitious spy drama slated to debut on April 28, is produced by the Russo Brothers' (filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo) AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden play spies in the globe-trotting series. a recent conversation, with Amazon Studios and MGM boss Jennifer Salke at 2023 SXSW (South by Southwest) event, Priyanka said Richard and her were paid the same for the series. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for 22 years. I have done about 70-plus features, and two TV shows. When I did Citadel, I had pay parity with my male actor for the first time in 22 years."